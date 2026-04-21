HC Wainwright Has Positive Outlook of ADUR FY2026 Earnings

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADUR - Free Report) - HC Wainwright lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Aduro Clean Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 17th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aduro Clean Technologies' current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aduro Clean Technologies' Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

ADUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. D. Boral Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aduro Clean Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.00.

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Aduro Clean Technologies Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUR opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $353.16 million, a PE ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 3.24. Aduro Clean Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

Institutional Trading of Aduro Clean Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the company's stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aduro Clean Technologies by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aduro Clean Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Aduro Clean Technologies in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aduro Clean Technologies by 37.9% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the company's stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies, Inc is a development‐stage clean energy company that designs, develops and seeks to commercialize modular process systems for the production and purification of hydrogen. Listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker ADUR, the company focuses on low‐emission solutions to support the emerging hydrogen economy, including renewable fuel applications, energy storage and industrial gas supply. Aduro Clean Technologies aims to address the growing demand for high‐purity hydrogen across mobility, power generation and chemical processing sectors.

The company's core technologies include its H2-Conductor platform, a membrane‐based system engineered to separate and purify hydrogen from mixed gas streams, and its H2-Integrate suite of modular reactors capable of producing hydrogen from various feedstocks.

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