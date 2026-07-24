HC Wainwright Has Positive Outlook of MNPR FY2027 Earnings

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Monopar Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.37). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Monopar Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($2.82) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics' FY2028 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.08.

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Monopar Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $105.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $708.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.36. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $116.64.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics by 100.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics by 1,821.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company's stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel targeted radiotherapeutics and next-generation antibody-drug conjugates for the treatment of cancer. The company's core technology leverages a pretargeted radioimmunotherapy (PRIT) platform designed to deliver potent radioisotopes to tumor cells while minimizing exposure to healthy tissues. By combining small-molecule binding agents with specialized radioisotopes, Monopar aims to improve the therapeutic index of radiation-based cancer therapies.

The company's pipeline includes multiple oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and early clinical development.

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