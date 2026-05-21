HC Wainwright Has Strong Estimate for Korro Bio Q2 Earnings

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Korro Bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.85). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Korro Bio's current full-year earnings is ($5.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Korro Bio's Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.81) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KRRO. Clear Str raised shares of Korro Bio from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Korro Bio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Korro Bio from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. JonesTrading raised shares of Korro Bio from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Korro Bio from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Get Korro Bio alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Korro Bio

Korro Bio Stock Performance

Korro Bio stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87. Korro Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89. The company has a market capitalization of $144.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.07.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.09). Korro Bio had a negative net margin of 1,834.48% and a negative return on equity of 117.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korro Bio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Korro Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,002,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,806,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Korro Bio in the first quarter worth $6,113,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in Korro Bio in the third quarter worth $19,937,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Korro Bio by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 395,659 shares of the company's stock worth $18,948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Korro Bio

In other Korro Bio news, major shareholder Forest Baskett acquired 207,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $2,300,881.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,297,893 shares in the company, valued at $14,419,591.23. This represents a 18.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward T. Mathers acquired 207,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300,881.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 1,297,893 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,419,591.23. This trade represents a 18.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 1,657,320 shares of company stock valued at $18,412,560 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Korro Bio

Here are the key news stories impacting Korro Bio this week:

About Korro Bio

Korro Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing advanced protein engineering and synthetic biology to develop novel enzyme therapies and live microbial therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform integrates directed evolution, high-throughput screening and computational design to optimize biological catalysts for a wide range of applications. By combining machine learning with experimental biology, Korro Bio seeks to accelerate the discovery and development of next-generation treatments for rare genetic disorders and complex metabolic diseases.

The company's pipeline features both engineered enzyme therapeutics and live biotherapeutics.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Korro Bio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Korro Bio wasn't on the list.

While Korro Bio currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here