HC Wainwright Increases Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Price Target to $30.00

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the biotechnology company's stock. HC Wainwright's price objective indicates a potential upside of 348.36% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGEN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agenus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Agenus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.00.

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Agenus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGEN traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.69. 158,384,110 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,208. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42. Agenus has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $278.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $129.50 million. Agenus had a net margin of 50.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Agenus will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Agenus in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Redwood Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company's stock.

Agenus News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Agenus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Agenus entered an oversubscribed private placement that brings in about $85 million upfront, with up to $255 million more possible if warrants are exercised, giving the company a potential $340 million total financing package. Article Title

Agenus entered an oversubscribed private placement that brings in about $85 million upfront, with up to $255 million more possible if warrants are exercised, giving the company a potential $340 million total financing package. Positive Sentiment: The new funding is intended to support the registrational Phase 3 ROBBIN trial of botensilimab plus balstilimab in MSS colon cancer, which investors may view as a clearer and more valuable development path. Article Title

The new funding is intended to support the registrational Phase 3 ROBBIN trial of botensilimab plus balstilimab in MSS colon cancer, which investors may view as a clearer and more valuable development path. Neutral Sentiment: Management said the cash runway could extend into 2027 even without warrant exercise, and potentially longer if the warrants are fully exercised, reducing near-term financing risk. Article Title

Management said the cash runway could extend into 2027 even without warrant exercise, and potentially longer if the warrants are fully exercised, reducing near-term financing risk. Neutral Sentiment: Agenus also said it plans to stop funding the BATTMAN metastatic colorectal cancer study, signaling a strategic pivot away from that program and toward ROBBIN. Article Title

Agenus also said it plans to stop funding the BATTMAN metastatic colorectal cancer study, signaling a strategic pivot away from that program and toward ROBBIN. Negative Sentiment: The BATTMAN cutback could be seen as a sign of prioritization under financial constraints, and the company still depends on future clinical progress to justify the sharp share-price jump. Article Title

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc NASDAQ: AGEN is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. The company focuses on the discovery and development of therapies designed to modulate the immune system's response to cancer. Leveraging proprietary platforms in checkpoint modulation, vaccine technology and adjuvant systems, Agenus aims to deliver combination regimens that enhance antitumor activity across a variety of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Agenus' pipeline includes monoclonal antibodies targeting immune checkpoints, cytokine-based therapeutics and vaccine candidates built on its engineered heat shock protein (HSP) platform.

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