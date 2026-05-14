HC Wainwright Issues Negative Estimate for Alphatec Earnings

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC - Free Report) - Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphatec in a research note issued on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphatec's current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alphatec's FY2029 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alphatec from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphatec from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Alphatec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alphatec from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.58.

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Alphatec Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $192.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.51 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,183.84% and a negative net margin of 15.93%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

In related news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 88,835 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $1,109,549.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 559,459 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,987,642.91. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 163,452 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $2,046,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 504,932 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,748.64. The trade was a 24.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,189 shares of company stock valued at $7,801,589. 13.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,571 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ATEC is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of products for the surgical correction of degenerative spinal conditions. The company's portfolio centers on interbody implants, biologics, fixation devices and surgical planning tools intended to improve patient outcomes in spinal fusion procedures. Alphatec's flagship offerings include customizable interbody cages, bone graft materials and specialized instrumentation designed for minimally invasive and open spinal surgeries.

Founded as Alphatec Spine in 1985 and rebranded as Alphatec Holdings in 2018, the company has grown from a single-product organization into a multi-platform innovator in the spine market.

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