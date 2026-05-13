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HC Wainwright Issues Negative Forecast for Alkermes Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
May 13, 2026
Alkermes logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • HC Wainwright cut its Q4 2026 EPS estimate for Alkermes to $0.00 from $0.05, while keeping a Neutral rating and a $43 price target on the stock.
  • Alkermes recently reported Q1 earnings of $0.29 per share on revenue of $384.55 million, with a net margin of 9.78% and return on equity of 9.26%.
  • Despite mixed analyst views, the stock has drawn mainly positive coverage overall, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.40; shares were also noted as up 8.0% on the day.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Alkermes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. HC Wainwright has a "Neutral" rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alkermes' current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alkermes' FY2029 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Alkermes had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Alkermes to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Research raised Alkermes from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Alkermes from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALKS

Alkermes Stock Up 8.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. Alkermes has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $67,528.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 231,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,687,725.60. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 81,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,718,392.60. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,090. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 9.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the company's stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. DUTCH ASSET Corp purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter worth $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alkermes by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,522,378 shares of the company's stock worth $159,850,000 after acquiring an additional 109,595 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 21.3% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 244,760 shares of the company's stock worth $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Alkermes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,300 shares of the company's stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company's stock.

About Alkermes

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to address unmet needs in the central nervous system (CNS). The company applies its proprietary drug delivery technologies and therapeutic expertise to advance treatments for addiction, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and depression. Alkermes' portfolio includes both commercial products and a pipeline of investigational therapies designed to improve patient outcomes and support long-term disease management.

Alkermes' commercial franchise features several approved products.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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