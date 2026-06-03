HC Wainwright Issues Negative Forecast for RVMD Earnings

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Revolution Medicines in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will earn ($2.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.92). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revolution Medicines' current full-year earnings is ($7.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines' Q3 2026 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($2.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($8.55) EPS.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.46). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS.

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RVMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 7.6%

RVMD stock opened at $151.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company's 50-day moving average price is $130.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.50. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $166.50. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 4,302 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $427,962.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 295,398 shares in the company, valued at $29,386,193.04. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 120,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.09, for a total value of $18,010,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 276,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,529,602.82. The trade was a 30.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,592 shares of company stock valued at $20,855,132. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 577 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company's research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

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