Go Pro
→ ALT SL: New Patent Reveals Elon Musk’s Next Breakthrough: M.A.G.I. (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Outlook for ARWR Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q4 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, July 27th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($3.08) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARWR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.08.

Get Our Latest Report on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $85.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock's 50-day moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average is $70.12. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $95.49.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 48.38%.The firm had revenue of $73.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hongbo Lu sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $228,333.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 52,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,998,682.56. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2,569.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 240,634 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $15,976,000 after purchasing an additional 231,620 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,375,000. Siren L.L.C. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 1,615,476 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $101,290,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,541,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company's stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Right Now?

Before you consider Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised
Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines