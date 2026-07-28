HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Outlook for ARWR Earnings

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q4 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, July 27th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($3.08) per share.

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Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARWR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.08.

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Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $85.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock's 50-day moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average is $70.12. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $95.49.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 48.38%.The firm had revenue of $73.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hongbo Lu sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $228,333.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 52,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,998,682.56. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2,569.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 240,634 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $15,976,000 after purchasing an additional 231,620 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,375,000. Siren L.L.C. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 1,615,476 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $101,290,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,541,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company's stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

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