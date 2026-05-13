HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Outlook for RYTM Earnings

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.82). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($3.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.33% and a negative return on equity of 203.25%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS.

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A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $152.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $131.81.

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Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.5%

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.84. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $122.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 5,614 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $502,789.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 160 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,329.60. This trade represents a 97.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 4,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $444,025.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,512 shares in the company, valued at $11,190,445.12. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 15,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,022 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 303.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,110.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 365 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for rare genetic diseases of obesity and metabolic dysfunction. The company's research focuses on the melanocortin‐4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, which plays a central role in regulating appetite, energy expenditure and body weight. Using proprietary peptide technology, Rhythm aims to provide precision treatments to patients with specific genetic variants that disrupt normal weight regulation.

The company's lead investigational product, setmelanotide, is a selective MC4R agonist designed to restore signaling in patients with deficiencies in genes such as POMC, LEPR and PCSK1.

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