HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for CRBP Earnings

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP - Free Report) - HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.24) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.40). The consensus estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($4.78) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals' Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.99) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.66) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($4.58) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.03.

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Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRBP. Wall Street Zen raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRBP

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.68. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $20.56.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 102,609 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 602.2% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,321,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,519 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 118,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,735 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Corbus Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Corbus reported Q1 2026 EPS of ($1.23) , beating consensus by $0.03, which suggests results were slightly better than expected for the quarter.

Corbus reported Q1 2026 EPS of , beating consensus by $0.03, which suggests results were slightly better than expected for the quarter. Positive Sentiment: The company said it reached broad FDA alignment on the registration path for CRB-701 in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and cervical cancer, a meaningful regulatory step toward a registrational study this summer.

The company said it reached broad FDA alignment on the registration path for in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and cervical cancer, a meaningful regulatory step toward a registrational study this summer. Positive Sentiment: Corbus completed enrollment in the CANYON-1 obesity study for CRB-913 , with topline 16-week data expected this summer, adding a near-term catalyst.

Corbus completed enrollment in the obesity study for , with topline 16-week data expected this summer, adding a near-term catalyst. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright and LifeSci Capital raised multiple earnings estimates across 2026-2030, reflecting improved expectations for the company’s long-term earnings trajectory.

HC Wainwright and LifeSci Capital across 2026-2030, reflecting improved expectations for the company’s long-term earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages maintained constructive views, including Guggenheim’s buy rating and Oppenheimer’s outperform rating , signaling continued analyst confidence. Corbus Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Several brokerages maintained constructive views, including and , signaling continued analyst confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Corbus will present at upcoming investor conferences in New York, which may increase visibility but does not by itself change fundamentals. Corbus Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Corbus will present at upcoming investor conferences in New York, which may increase visibility but does not by itself change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Q1 net loss widened to about $23.0 million and operating expenses increased, underscoring that Corbus remains a high-burn clinical-stage biotech with no profits yet.

Q1 net loss widened to about and operating expenses increased, underscoring that Corbus remains a high-burn clinical-stage biotech with no profits yet. Negative Sentiment: Oppenheimer cut its price target from $57 to $54, which is still bullish but may have tempered some enthusiasm.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for rare, life-threatening inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead investigational therapy, lenabasum, is a synthetic, oral cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist designed to resolve chronic inflammation by harnessing the body's innate resolution pathways. Corbus operates by advancing small-molecule compounds through preclinical and clinical studies to address unmet medical needs in autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Lenabasum is currently under evaluation in a Phase 3 clinical trial for diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) and in a Phase 2 study for cystic fibrosis–related inflammation.

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