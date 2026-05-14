HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Oculis Earnings

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Oculis in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.49). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oculis' current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oculis' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Oculis had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a negative net margin of 8,460.67%.

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A number of other brokerages have also commented on OCS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Oculis from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oculis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oculis in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oculis from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oculis has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.14.

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Oculis Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:OCS opened at $31.37 on Thursday. Oculis has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Oculis by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oculis by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oculis in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oculis by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oculis in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company's stock.

More Oculis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oculis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target on Oculis to $46 from $40 and maintained a buy rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Oculis NASDAQ: OCS Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Needham raised its price target on Oculis to $46 from $40 and maintained a buy rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright increased its price target to $47 from $44 and kept a buy rating, while also slightly improving near-term earnings estimates. HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Oculis NASDAQ: OCS Stock Price

HC Wainwright increased its price target to $47 from $44 and kept a buy rating, while also slightly improving near-term earnings estimates. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright and Lifesci Capital both nudged 2026 quarterly EPS estimates higher, suggesting analysts expect Oculis’ losses to be slightly smaller than previously projected.

HC Wainwright and Lifesci Capital both nudged 2026 quarterly EPS estimates higher, suggesting analysts expect Oculis’ losses to be slightly smaller than previously projected. Neutral Sentiment: Lifesci Capital lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate to a loss of $2.02 per share, which still reflects continued unprofitability but is close to consensus.

Lifesci Capital lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate to a loss of $2.02 per share, which still reflects continued unprofitability but is close to consensus. Negative Sentiment: Despite the estimate revisions, Oculis remains loss-making, and recent earnings history showed a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, which can limit the stock’s upside if execution disappoints.

About Oculis

Oculis SA NASDAQ: OCS is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel ophthalmic therapies designed primarily to treat retinal and neuro-ophthalmic diseases. Leveraging its proprietary technology platforms, Oculis aims to deliver therapeutic agents to the back of the eye through topical or nasal administration, potentially offering an alternative to current intravitreal injections. The company’s pipeline includes OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation targeting diabetic macular edema; OCS-05, a neuroprotective candidate for acute optic neuritis and idiopathic intracranial hypertension; and OC-02, a nasal spray formulation of varenicline for dry eye disease.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Oculis operates research and development facilities across Europe and in the United States, with a presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

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