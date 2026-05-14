HC Wainwright Issues Positive Outlook for Liquidia Earnings

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Liquidia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liquidia's current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Liquidia's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.94 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.33.

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Liquidia Stock Performance

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.54. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 411.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Liquidia had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 46.82%. The firm had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.44 million. Liquidia's quarterly revenue was up 4187.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,038 shares of the company's stock worth $298,547,000 after buying an additional 90,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,013,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,439,000 after acquiring an additional 52,671 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,475,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,838,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,783,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,527,000 after acquiring an additional 151,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidia

In other Liquidia news, Director Stephen M. Bloch sold 318,893 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $16,017,995.39. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,870,042 shares of the company's stock, valued at $93,932,209.66. The trade was a 14.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 139,390 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $5,595,114.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 353,356 shares in the company, valued at $14,183,709.84. This represents a 28.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 972,713 shares of company stock valued at $41,856,503 over the last 90 days. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liquidia News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Liquidia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Liquidia reported Q1 results that topped expectations on both earnings and revenue, reinforcing the company’s commercialization progress and improving profitability. Liquidia Corporation Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Liquidia reported Q1 results that topped expectations on both earnings and revenue, reinforcing the company’s commercialization progress and improving profitability. Positive Sentiment: Management said YUTREPIA net product sales rose 44% sequentially and outlined at least $1 billion in net revenue by 2027, which supports the stock’s growth narrative. YUTREPIA sales and 2027 revenue target

Management said YUTREPIA net product sales rose 44% sequentially and outlined at least $1 billion in net revenue by 2027, which supports the stock’s growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more bullish after earnings, with firms including Needham, BTIG, and Wells Fargo raising price targets or reaffirming favorable ratings. Analyst price target updates

Several analysts turned more bullish after earnings, with firms including Needham, BTIG, and Wells Fargo raising price targets or reaffirming favorable ratings. Positive Sentiment: LQDA was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy list, adding momentum-driven support for the shares. Zacks Strong Buy list

LQDA was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy list, adding momentum-driven support for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Roger Jeffs and Director Stephen Bloch disclosed insider stock sales. The CEO’s sale was made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, while Bloch’s larger sale may still attract investor attention but does not necessarily signal a business deterioration. SEC filing

CEO Roger Jeffs and Director Stephen Bloch disclosed insider stock sales. The CEO’s sale was made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, while Bloch’s larger sale may still attract investor attention but does not necessarily signal a business deterioration. Negative Sentiment: One recent research note suggested YUTREPIA’s launch momentum could be nearing a ceiling, which may raise questions about how long the current growth rate can persist. Rating downgrade article

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

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