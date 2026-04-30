HC Wainwright Predicts Increased Earnings for Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Galaxy Digital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galaxy Digital's current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Galaxy Digital's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

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Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS.

GLXY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Galaxy Digital from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Galaxy Digital from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Galaxy Digital from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Trading Down 3.6%

Galaxy Digital stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. Galaxy Digital has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galaxy Digital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Galaxy Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Capelight Capital Asset Management LP lifted its position in Galaxy Digital by 13.9% during the first quarter. Capelight Capital Asset Management LP now owns 205,000 shares of the company's stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Galaxy Digital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company's stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Galaxy Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000.

Insider Transactions at Galaxy Digital

In related news, Director Douglas R. Deason acquired 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 59,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The trade was a 73.53% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 51.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Galaxy Digital News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Galaxy Digital this week:

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. NASDAQ: GLXY is a diversified financial services and investment management firm dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology sectors. Established in 2018 by Mike Novogratz, the company operates across trading, asset management, principal investing and advisory services. Galaxy Digital caters to institutional clients, high-net-worth investors and corporations seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and other blockchain-based assets.

In its trading division, Galaxy Digital provides market-making, execution and over-the-counter (OTC) solutions for a wide range of digital tokens.

Further Reading

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