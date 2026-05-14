HC Wainwright Predicts Strategy's Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Strategy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $52.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $65.09. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Strategy's current full-year earnings is $136.35 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Strategy's Q3 2026 earnings at $26.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $61.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $107.10 EPS.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on Strategy from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Texas Capital raised Strategy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday. Benchmark decreased their target price on Strategy from $705.00 to $570.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on Strategy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $321.86.

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Strategy Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $178.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.59. The stock's 50-day moving average is $148.41 and its 200-day moving average is $165.19. Strategy has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $457.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($16.49) earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Strategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 3,299 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $456,350.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,938.59. This trade represents a 12.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $444,210.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,658,200. This represents a 10.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 29,202 shares of company stock worth $4,421,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 136.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,905 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $16,125,000 after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 59.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,215 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 22.0% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

Strategy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy resumed Bitcoin accumulation with a new purchase funded by STRC proceeds, reinforcing the company’s core Bitcoin strategy and supporting bullish sentiment. Strategy Boosts Bitcoin Position With Fresh $206M STRC Injection

Strategy resumed Bitcoin accumulation with a new purchase funded by STRC proceeds, reinforcing the company’s core Bitcoin strategy and supporting bullish sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Traders are focused on the possibility that Strategy’s STRC funding mechanism could unlock additional Bitcoin purchases if the preferred stock stays near par, which could further support the stock. Bitcoin to $100K in Q2? Strategy’s STRC unlocks potential to buy 3K BTC in two days

Traders are focused on the possibility that Strategy’s STRC funding mechanism could unlock additional Bitcoin purchases if the preferred stock stays near par, which could further support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain bullish on Strategy, citing strong BTC yield and the company’s ability to keep financing its Bitcoin accumulation strategy. Analyst commentary on Strategy

About Strategy

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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