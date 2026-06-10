HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.75 price objective on the basic materials company's stock. HC Wainwright's price objective points to a potential upside of 151.17% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UEC. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm set a $17.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Uranium Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.41.

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Uranium Energy Trading Down 15.5%

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uranium Energy will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 30,514 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 27,820 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 15,785 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uranium Energy this week:

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company's core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy's approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company's primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

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