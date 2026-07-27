HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Cut to $387.00 by Analysts at Barclays

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $402.00 to $387.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.23% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $431.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $535.00 to $490.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial set a $528.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $573.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $480.55.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on HCA

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $382.28 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $330.00 and a one year high of $556.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company's fifty day moving average price is $386.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.56 by $0.03. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 244.79%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.84 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 29.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $1,021,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company's stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,589 shares of the company's stock worth $52,328,000 after purchasing an additional 49,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HCA Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HCA Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While HCA Healthcare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here