HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Cut to $490.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $535.00 to $490.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price points to a potential upside of 20.76% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HCA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $520.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $573.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded HCA Healthcare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $515.77.

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HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA traded down $17.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $405.77. The company's stock had a trading volume of 245,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,558. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $330.00 and a twelve month high of $556.52. The firm has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18. The business's fifty day moving average price is $476.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The business's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.45 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 30.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total value of $903,528.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,721,924.61. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 626,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36.0% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 10,883 shares of the company's stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,084,590 shares of the company's stock worth $507,393,000 after purchasing an additional 108,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2,855.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company's stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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