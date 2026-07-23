Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.0039) per share and revenue of $270.95 million for the quarter. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.65 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $275.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust's quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

HR opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.98. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $21.57.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Healthcare Realty Trust's payout ratio is -165.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HR. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, CAO Amanda L. Callaway sold 25,767 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $524,873.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 109,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,239,762.98. This represents a 18.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 233.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,700,760 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $138,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393,651 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 14,260,152 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $226,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 418.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,947,274 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 124.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,282,951 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,969 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $22,898,000 after purchasing an additional 697,970 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

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