HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Short Interest Update

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,117,004 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 3,446,029 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,019,262 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

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HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY stock opened at $81.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $72.76 and a 52 week high of $116.65. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.08.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $334.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.48 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 1,723.5% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 310 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 3,522.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 326 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 382 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HealthEquity

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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