Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.6176.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at $148,520.20. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

DOC stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $752.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Healthpeak Properties's payout ratio is 381.25%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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