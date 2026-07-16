Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Healthpeak Properties traded as high as $22.13 and last traded at $22.1050, with a volume of 342183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DOC. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.62.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at $148,520.20. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.8%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The firm had revenue of $752.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $694.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 381.25%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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