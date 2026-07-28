Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.8180, with a volume of 2223794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $752.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $694.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Healthpeak Properties's payout ratio is presently 381.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,520.20. This trade represents a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 156,086 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 61,952 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $3,938,000. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 613.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 367,256 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 315,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 93,870 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 71,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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