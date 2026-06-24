Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.21% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DOC. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore cut Healthpeak Properties from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.93.

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Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.55. 1,266,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,099,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business's 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Healthpeak Properties's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,520.20. The trade was a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,498,109 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $947,889,000 after purchasing an additional 895,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,674,812 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $493,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,278 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,648,260 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $476,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,534,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $312,959,000 after purchasing an additional 123,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,298,776 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $294,244,000 after buying an additional 1,648,012 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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