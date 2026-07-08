Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $19.00 to $21.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. UBS Group's target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.67% from the stock's current price.

DOC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.50.

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Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 1.3%

Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,513,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,987,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $22.13.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $752.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,520.20. This trade represents a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,003 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 13,807 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 37,650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 29,372 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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