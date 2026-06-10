HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.41 and traded as high as $26.19. HealthStream shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 193,690 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSTM. Weiss Ratings raised shares of HealthStream from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HealthStream from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of HealthStream to $24.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, HealthStream presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HSTM

HealthStream Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a market cap of $759.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.41.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. HealthStream's dividend payout ratio is 20.90%.

HealthStream declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Rebrovick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,525. This represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kevin P. O'hara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $72,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,982 shares in the company, valued at $505,246.56. This represents a 12.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essential Partners LLC bought a new position in HealthStream during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in HealthStream by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,563 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HealthStream by 56.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,265 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 28,894 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in HealthStream by 283.5% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 50,169 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 37,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthStream by 268.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 157,208 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 114,511 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc is a Nashville, Tennessee–based provider of workforce development and learning management solutions for healthcare organizations. Since its founding in 1990, the company has focused on helping hospitals, clinics and other care providers streamline staff training, ensure regulatory compliance and monitor employee performance. HealthStream's platform integrates online courses, skill competency assessments and credential management tools to support workforce readiness across the healthcare continuum.

The company's core offerings include a learning management system (LMS) designed specifically for clinical and nonclinical personnel, a competency management suite that tracks skill acquisition and validation, and a content library featuring evidence-based clinical and compliance training modules.

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