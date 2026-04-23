Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Posts Earnings Results

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07, Zacks reports. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Heartland Express's revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Heartland Express alerts: Sign Up

Heartland Express Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of HTLD traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.03. 145,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $931.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Heartland Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 185.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,673 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 51.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,549 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HTLD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Heartland Express from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HTLD

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc NASDAQ: HTLD is a publicly traded truckload carrier headquartered in North Liberty, Iowa. The company specializes in full truckload transportation, offering dry-van services that connect shippers with customers across the continental United States. Its primary focus is on over-the-road freight movements, serving industries such as manufacturing, retail, and consumer goods.

Founded in 1978 as Heartland Motor Freight, the company has grown from a regional carrier into one of the larger U.S.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Heartland Express, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Heartland Express wasn't on the list.

While Heartland Express currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here