Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A - Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.66 and traded as low as $202.64. Heico shares last traded at $209.3680, with a volume of 313,869 shares changing hands.

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Heico Trading Up 4.0%

The company's 50-day moving average price is $222.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $997.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Heico had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 676 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $150,748.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.76% of the company's stock.

Heico Company Profile

Heico Corporation NYSE: HEI.A is a diversified aerospace, defense and electronics company headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. The company operates through two primary business segments: the Flight Support Group, which focuses on manufacturing and distributing replacement parts and providing repair and overhaul services for commercial and military aircraft and engines; and the Electronic Technologies Group, which designs and produces high-reliability electronic components, subsystems and sensors for demanding applications.

Products and services include FAA-approved parts and supplemental type certified (STC) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and a range of specialty electronic components and assemblies used in aerospace, defense, space, medical and industrial markets.

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