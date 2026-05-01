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Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Heico logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • Heico stock crossed below its 50-day moving average, with the 50‑day MA at $222.66 and the shares trading as low as $202.64 and last at $209.37 on volume of about 313,869.
  • Company fundamentals show a market cap of roughly $29.2 billion and a P/E of 41.38; Heico reported quarterly results that topped EPS estimates while revenue was roughly in line, with a net margin of 15.38% and ROE of 16.57%.
  • Insider activity: Director Julie Neitzel sold 676 shares at an average price of $223 on April 15, and insiders own about 9.76% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A - Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.66 and traded as low as $202.64. Heico shares last traded at $209.3680, with a volume of 313,869 shares changing hands.

Heico Trading Up 4.0%

The company's 50-day moving average price is $222.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $997.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Heico had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 676 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $150,748.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.76% of the company's stock.

Heico Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heico Corporation NYSE: HEI.A is a diversified aerospace, defense and electronics company headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. The company operates through two primary business segments: the Flight Support Group, which focuses on manufacturing and distributing replacement parts and providing repair and overhaul services for commercial and military aircraft and engines; and the Electronic Technologies Group, which designs and produces high-reliability electronic components, subsystems and sensors for demanding applications.

Products and services include FAA-approved parts and supplemental type certified (STC) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and a range of specialty electronic components and assemblies used in aerospace, defense, space, medical and industrial markets.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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