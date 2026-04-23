Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.77, but opened at $24.81. Helen of Troy shares last traded at $23.2570, with a volume of 450,298 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Helen of Troy from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $22.00 target price on Helen of Troy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Helen of Troy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $536.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 5,529.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 922.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,323.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 497.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that designs, sources and markets a diversified portfolio of household, health and beauty brands. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, the company operates through three principal segments—Health & Home, Housewares and Beauty—offering products under well-known names including OXO, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell Home, PUR and Hot Tools. Helen of Troy distributes its products through a combination of mass, specialty and e-commerce channels to consumers, retailers and distributors worldwide.

The Housewares segment features kitchen tools, gadgets and organizational solutions marketed primarily under the OXO brand, recognized for its ergonomic “Good Grips” design.

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