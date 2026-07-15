Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.25.

Several research firms recently commented on HLIO. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Helios Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Helios Technologies from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HLIO

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matteo Arduini sold 6,027 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $544,961.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,023,283.14. This trade represents a 34.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 13,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,121 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helios Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,997,527 shares of the company's stock worth $106,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company's stock worth $84,806,000 after acquiring an additional 55,206 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,035,977 shares of the company's stock worth $67,038,000 after purchasing an additional 239,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 932,366 shares of the company's stock worth $31,113,000 after buying an additional 68,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Helios Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 854,711 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,556,000 after purchasing an additional 43,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company's stock.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 1.8%

HLIO stock opened at $81.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $95.05. The firm's 50-day moving average is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.01.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.98%.The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Helios Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Helios Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company's Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

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