Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

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Helios Underwriting Stock Up 0.1%

Helios Underwriting plc ( LON:HUW Get Free Report )'s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 210.34 and traded as low as GBX 202. Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 210, with a volume of 10,515 shares traded.

The stock's 50-day moving average price is GBX 207.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 210.34. The firm has a market cap of £150.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Helios Underwriting news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 39,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 205, for a total value of £80,975. 32.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates. Its portfolio provides property insurance and reinsurance products. The company was formerly known as Hampden Underwriting Plc and changed its name to Helios Underwriting Plc in January 2014.

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