Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), Zacks reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 2.88%.

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Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,635. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.15. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The business's 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,263,543 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $39,272,000 after buying an additional 372,115 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,968,078 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $31,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,536 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 893.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,025,701 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $26,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,563 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,278,916 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $20,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,954,102 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 257,809 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.50.

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About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc NYSE: HLX is a Houston-based provider of offshore well intervention and robotics services to the global energy industry. The company specializes in extending the productive life of subsea wells through hydraulic workover systems, coiled tubing operations and riser-based wireline services. In addition, Helix offers remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support, inspection, maintenance and repair for subsea infrastructure.

Operating through three core business segments—Well Intervention, Robotics & Subsea Services and Production Facilities—Helix deploys purpose-built vessels, specialized equipment and engineering expertise to execute complex offshore projects.

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