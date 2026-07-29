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Helmerich & Payne (HP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Helmerich & Payne logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Helmerich & Payne is expected to report Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of approximately $987.7 million; the earnings call is scheduled for August 6.
  • The company’s previous quarter fell well short of expectations, with a $0.38 per-share loss versus a projected $0.06 loss and revenue of $932.4 million, down 8.2% year over year.
  • HP recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, equivalent to $1.00 annually and a 3.0% yield. Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $39.80, compared with a recent share price of $33.19.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $987.7030 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $932.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne's revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

NYSE:HP opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $41.82. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Helmerich & Payne's dividend payout ratio is currently -26.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2,433.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 407.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 454.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HP. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is a leading provider of contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry, specializing primarily in onshore drilling operations. The company designs, engineers and operates a fleet of advanced drilling rigs, including its proprietary FlexRigs, which are engineered for high efficiency, safety and rapid mobilization. Alongside core drilling services, Helmerich & Payne offers well intervention, workover and coiled tubing services, positioning itself as a comprehensive drilling solutions partner for exploration and production companies worldwide.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Helmerich & Payne has grown through innovation and strategic expansion to serve diverse hydrocarbon basins.

Read More

Earnings History for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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