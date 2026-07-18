Hemab Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COAG) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Hemab Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COAG - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

COAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Hemab Therapeutics to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hemab Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Hemab Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Hemab Therapeutics to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hemab Therapeutics from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday.

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Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COAG

Hemab Therapeutics Stock Performance

COAG stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $30.22. Hemab Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Hemab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COAG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($23.98) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 61,523 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.98 per share, with a total value of $1,536,844.54. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 6,444,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,987,032.26. The trade was a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,970,541 shares of company stock worth $55,459,603.

Hemab Therapeutics Company Profile

Hemab Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for people with serious bleeding and thrombotic disorders. The company's research is centered on treatments designed to address diseases of the blood and coagulation system, with the goal of improving outcomes for patients who may not be adequately served by existing options.

Hemab's pipeline includes drug candidates aimed at rare hematologic conditions, including factor XI-related approaches and other programs in inherited bleeding disorders.

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