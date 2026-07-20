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Hemab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COAG) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Hemab Therapeutics logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hemab Therapeutics (NASDAQ: COAG) hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $51.00 after closing at $49.29 the prior session.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains mostly positive, with five Buy ratings and one Hold rating; the stock’s average analyst target is $48.00, while Wedbush recently raised its target to $55.00.
  • Insider buying has been significant, including a recent purchase by RA Capital Management; insiders have bought 2.97 million shares worth about $55.5 million over the last three months.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Hemab Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COAG - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 4884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hemab Therapeutics from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Hemab Therapeutics to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore started coverage on Hemab Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Hemab Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hemab Therapeutics to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COAG

Hemab Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average is $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.16.

Hemab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COAG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($23.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Hemab Therapeutics

In other Hemab Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 61,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.98 per share, with a total value of $1,536,844.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,444,637 shares in the company, valued at $160,987,032.26. This trade represents a 0.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,970,541 shares of company stock worth $55,459,603 in the last three months.

Hemab Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hemab Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for people with serious bleeding and thrombotic disorders. The company's research is centered on treatments designed to address diseases of the blood and coagulation system, with the goal of improving outcomes for patients who may not be adequately served by existing options.

Hemab's pipeline includes drug candidates aimed at rare hematologic conditions, including factor XI-related approaches and other programs in inherited bleeding disorders.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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