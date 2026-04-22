Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 195.60 and traded as high as GBX 200.71. Henderson High Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 198, with a volume of 161,663 shares traded.

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Henderson High Income Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £335.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 195.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 190.98.

Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 11.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Henderson High Income Trust had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 268.08%.

About Henderson High Income Trust

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust's assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks. The Trust invests predominantly in companies listed in the United Kingdom and does not expect to invest more than approximately 20% of total assets in non-United Kingdom listed companies.

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