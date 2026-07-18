Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Hennes & Mauritz to a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce".

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HNNMY

Hennes & Mauritz Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $3.36 on Thursday. Hennes & Mauritz has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Hennes & Mauritz had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 5.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hennes & Mauritz will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hennes & Mauritz

Hennes & Mauritz AB, commonly known as H&M, is a Swedish multinational fashion retailer that designs, sources and sells ready-to-wear clothing, accessories and home textiles. The company traces its roots to 1947, when Erling Persson opened a women's clothing store called Hennes ("hers") in Västerås, Sweden; the business expanded into menswear after the acquisition of a Stockholm-based retailer, Mauritz Widforss, in the late 1960s, which led to the Hennes & Mauritz name. Today the company is headquartered in Stockholm and operates a global retail business built around multiple branded concepts.

H&M's core activities include product design, sourcing and retailing of fashion for women, men, teenagers and children, as well as home goods under its H&M Home line.

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