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Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Hennes & Mauritz logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research downgraded Hennes & Mauritz from “hold” to “strong sell,” while Pareto Securities also cut the stock to “sell.” Overall, the analyst consensus remains bearish, with an average rating of “Reduce.”
  • The stock was trading up 0.9% at $3.36, with a 12-month range of $2.58 to $4.25. H&M’s market cap is about $23.6 billion, and the shares trade at a PE ratio of 21.0.
  • Recent earnings were mixed: H&M posted $0.05 EPS, missing estimates by a penny, but revenue came in above expectations at $5.90 billion. Analysts currently forecast full-year EPS of $0.17.
  • Interested in Hennes & Mauritz? Here are five stocks we like better.

Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Hennes & Mauritz to a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HNNMY

Hennes & Mauritz Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $3.36 on Thursday. Hennes & Mauritz has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Hennes & Mauritz had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 5.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hennes & Mauritz will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hennes & Mauritz

(Get Free Report)

Hennes & Mauritz AB, commonly known as H&M, is a Swedish multinational fashion retailer that designs, sources and sells ready-to-wear clothing, accessories and home textiles. The company traces its roots to 1947, when Erling Persson opened a women's clothing store called Hennes ("hers") in Västerås, Sweden; the business expanded into menswear after the acquisition of a Stockholm-based retailer, Mauritz Widforss, in the late 1960s, which led to the Hennes & Mauritz name. Today the company is headquartered in Stockholm and operates a global retail business built around multiple branded concepts.

H&M's core activities include product design, sourcing and retailing of fashion for women, men, teenagers and children, as well as home goods under its H&M Home line.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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