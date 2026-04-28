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Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Hennessy Advisors logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Hennessy Advisors is expected to report results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5, with analysts forecasting $0.33 EPS and $9.61 million in revenue; last quarter it reported $0.24 EPS and $8.32 million in revenue.
  • The firm raised its quarterly dividend to $0.15 (a $0.60 annualized payout), representing a 6.1% yield and a dividend payout ratio of about 52.6%.
  • HNNA trades with a market capitalization of roughly $77.5 million, a PE of about 8.6, a 52‑week range of $8.90–$13.19, and institutional ownership near 10.3% after recent hedge fund buying.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA - Get Free Report) is expected to post its results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Hennessy Advisors to post earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

Hennessy Advisors Price Performance

NASDAQ:HNNA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,565. The company has a market capitalization of $77.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. Hennessy Advisors has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $13.19.

Hennessy Advisors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from Hennessy Advisors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. Hennessy Advisors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Institutional Trading of Hennessy Advisors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNNA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,553 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,478 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Hennessy Advisors in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HNNA

About Hennessy Advisors

(Get Free Report)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an investment advisory firm specializing in the management of closed-end and open-end funds, as well as separate account strategies. Serving as the investment adviser to a family of publicly traded closed-end funds and a series of mutual funds, the company focuses on generating income and total return for its shareholders by deploying a range of equity and fixed-income strategies. Hennessy Advisors is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and operates under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

The firm's product lineup includes multiple closed-end funds that invest in U.S.

Read More

Earnings History for Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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