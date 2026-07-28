Henry Schein (HSIC) Projected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.22 per share and revenue of $3.3734 billion for the quarter. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Henry Schein's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Henry Schein to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Henry Schein Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $84.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average of $78.08. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William K. Daniel bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.19 per share, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,800. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,731,698 shares of the company's stock worth $314,043,000 after purchasing an additional 184,763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Henry Schein by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,816,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,865,000 after buying an additional 220,149 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,523,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,453,000 after buying an additional 256,156 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $188,950,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,655.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144,773 shares of the company's stock worth $162,102,000 after buying an additional 2,087,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised Henry Schein from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $88.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HSIC

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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