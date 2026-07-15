Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.6429.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William K. Daniel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.19 per share, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,383,800. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $200,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the company's stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.1% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,561 shares of the company's stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company's stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $86.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $89.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average of $77.48.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 2.95%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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