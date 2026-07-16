Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Sets New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.34 and last traded at $88.8640, with a volume of 17165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.16.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Henry Schein from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price objective on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Henry Schein from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on HSIC

Henry Schein Stock Up 2.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm's fifty day moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average is $77.56.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other news, Director William K. Daniel acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.19 per share, with a total value of $691,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,800. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 45,701 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,375,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 820,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,028,000 after buying an additional 518,914 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,070,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,856,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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