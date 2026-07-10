Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded to "Hold" at BMO Capital Markets

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a "hold" rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

HSIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Henry Schein from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Henry Schein from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.64.

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Henry Schein Stock Up 0.8%

HSIC opened at $83.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.29. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $89.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 2.95%.The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William K. Daniel bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.19 per share, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,383,800. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Henry Schein by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 2.0% in the third quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company's stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company's stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

Further Reading

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