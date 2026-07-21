Herc (HRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Herc (NYSE:HRI - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Herc to announce earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $1.1561 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Herc (NYSE:HRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. Herc had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Herc to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Herc Price Performance

Shares of HRI stock opened at $147.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -547.33, a P/E/G ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.88. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $141.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.02. Herc has a one year low of $88.45 and a one year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Herc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Herc's payout ratio is presently -1,037.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 628.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Herc from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Herc from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Herc from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Herc in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Herc from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $173.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Herc

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc NYSE: HRI operates as a leading equipment rental provider in North America, offering a wide range of machinery and support services to construction, industrial, government and event sectors. The company's fleet includes aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, material handling solutions, power generation units and specialty tools, enabling clients to scale their operations without the capital expense of ownership. In addition to basic machinery rentals, Herc provides value-added services such as equipment maintenance, on-site safety training and project consulting to help customers optimize productivity and maintain compliance with industry standards.

Founded as part of Hertz Global Holdings, the equipment rental business was spun off as an independent public company in early 2016.

Further Reading

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