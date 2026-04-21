Herc (HRI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Herc (NYSE:HRI - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Herc to post earnings of $0.3005 per share and revenue of $1.0792 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Herc (NYSE:HRI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Herc had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Herc to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Herc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $111.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Herc has a 1-year low of $88.45 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -617.49, a P/E/G ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.81. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $121.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.74.

Herc Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. Herc's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,555.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRI shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Herc from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Herc in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Herc from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Herc from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Herc from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $157.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Herc

Institutional Trading of Herc

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Herc during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Herc by 628.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Herc by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc NYSE: HRI operates as a leading equipment rental provider in North America, offering a wide range of machinery and support services to construction, industrial, government and event sectors. The company's fleet includes aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, material handling solutions, power generation units and specialty tools, enabling clients to scale their operations without the capital expense of ownership. In addition to basic machinery rentals, Herc provides value-added services such as equipment maintenance, on-site safety training and project consulting to help customers optimize productivity and maintain compliance with industry standards.

Founded as part of Hertz Global Holdings, the equipment rental business was spun off as an independent public company in early 2016.

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