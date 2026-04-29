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Hermes International SA - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Hermes International logo with Consumer Staples background
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Hermes International SA - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HESAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hermes International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research cut Hermes International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC upgraded Hermes International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Hermes International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hermes International

Hermes International Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of HESAY opened at $189.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hermes International has a 1 year low of $183.24 and a 1 year high of $294.72.

About Hermes International

(Get Free Report)

Hermès International is a French luxury goods company renowned for its high-end leather goods, scarves, ready-to-wear apparel, watches, jewelry, fragrances and home accessories. Founded in 1837 as a harness and bridle workshop, the firm has evolved into one of the world's most recognizable luxury maisons, known for artisanal craftsmanship, quality materials and a focus on timeless design. The company is headquartered in Paris and maintains a strong heritage identity that influences its product development and brand positioning.

Key product categories include leather goods and iconic handbags, silk scarves and ties, fashion and accessories, timepieces and fine jewelry, as well as fragrances and selected home collections.

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Analyst Recommendations for Hermes International (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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