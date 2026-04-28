Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $39.2830 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 11, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.53 million. On average, analysts expect Heron Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Heron Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4%

Heron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 246,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.48. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.61. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heron Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2,785.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,169,908 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 6,921,405 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $8,125,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 29,100,728 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $36,667,000 after buying an additional 2,387,225 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 25.3% in the third quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 8,753,290 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $11,029,000 after buying an additional 1,766,546 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 130.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,894,072 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 1,639,376 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in pain management and supportive care for patients undergoing medical and surgical procedures. The company's research is dedicated to addressing unmet needs in oncology supportive care and post-operative pain management through innovative drug formulations designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce reliance on opioids.

Heron's first approved therapy, SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection, received U.S.

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