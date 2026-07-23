Hershey (HSY) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hershey (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $2.6345 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.31. Hershey had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hershey to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hershey Price Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $172.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.11. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $180.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.24. Hershey has a 52-week low of $161.43 and a 52-week high of $239.48.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.452 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $5.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Hershey's dividend payout ratio is currently 108.19%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.43, for a total value of $260,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,695 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,485,753.85. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Zacks Research cut Hershey from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hershey from $247.00 to $227.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $240.00 price objective on Hershey in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Hershey from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $209.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hershey

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company NYSE: HSY is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey's business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey's product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, Hershey's Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

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