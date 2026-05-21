Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts

Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.96.

HSAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Hesai Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Hesai Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Hesai Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock.

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Hesai Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSAI opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 1.50. Hesai Group has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $30.85. The business's 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Hesai Group had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 14.75%.The company had revenue of $98.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hesai Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in Hesai Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 164,684 shares of the company's stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 28,548 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth approximately $11,185,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Finally, Themes Management Co LLC increased its stake in Hesai Group by 108.9% during the first quarter. Themes Management Co LLC now owns 31,346 shares of the company's stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 16,342 shares during the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Hesai Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Hesai Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hesai reported strong Q1 2026 operating momentum, with revenue of RMB680.6 million (US$98.7 million), 471,723 lidar shipments, and net income of RMB18.3 million (US$2.7 million), showing the company is still scaling quickly. Article Title

Hesai reported strong Q1 2026 operating momentum, with revenue of RMB680.6 million (US$98.7 million), 471,723 lidar shipments, and net income of RMB18.3 million (US$2.7 million), showing the company is still scaling quickly. Positive Sentiment: The company said it is a strategic lidar partner and confirmed supplier for Mercedes-Benz L3-enabled models, which supports the long-term demand outlook and validates Hesai’s technology in premium automotive applications. Article Title

The company said it is a strategic lidar partner and confirmed supplier for Mercedes-Benz L3-enabled models, which supports the long-term demand outlook and validates Hesai’s technology in premium automotive applications. Neutral Sentiment: Management and transcript coverage indicate demand remains solid and shipments are expected to keep growing through 2026, but investors are waiting for more detail on the company’s Q2 outlook and execution. Article Title

Management and transcript coverage indicate demand remains solid and shipments are expected to keep growing through 2026, but investors are waiting for more detail on the company’s Q2 outlook and execution. Neutral Sentiment: Hesai’s move into physical AI could create additional long-term revenue opportunities beyond lidar, but this is still an early-stage growth story and not yet a near-term financial driver. Article Title

Hesai’s move into physical AI could create additional long-term revenue opportunities beyond lidar, but this is still an early-stage growth story and not yet a near-term financial driver. Negative Sentiment: Shares fell on concern that gross margin declined in Q1 and revenue growth is not keeping pace with shipment growth, suggesting a mix shift toward cheaper, lower-margin products is pressuring profitability. Article Title

Shares fell on concern that gross margin declined in Q1 and revenue growth is not keeping pace with shipment growth, suggesting a mix shift toward cheaper, lower-margin products is pressuring profitability. Negative Sentiment: Investors may also be disappointed that earnings expansion is being slowed by the lower-margin product mix, which could keep sentiment cautious even with strong unit growth. Article Title

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group is a technology company specializing in the development and production of advanced LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors and perception software platforms for autonomous vehicles, robotics, industrial automation and mapping applications. The company’s core business centers on delivering high-performance, high-reliability LiDAR solutions designed to enable precise three-dimensional sensing and real-time environment perception. Hesai’s product lineup spans mechanical rotating LiDAR units, solid-state and MEMS-based sensors, as well as integrated software stacks for object detection, tracking and data fusion.

Founded in 2014 by a team of laser sensing and robotics researchers, Hesai built its reputation on improving range, resolution and reliability of LiDAR systems while driving down cost and size.

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