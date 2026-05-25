Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $9.7791 billion for the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, June 1, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.31 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $37.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of -197.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -300.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HPE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 34,001 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $852,745.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,385.08. The trade was a 66.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,808,425.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 204,754 shares in the company, valued at $6,144,667.54. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 702,402 shares of company stock worth $18,440,171. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,537,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,193,841 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $316,916,000 after purchasing an additional 49,508 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,514,029 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $276,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,568 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,209,062 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $245,222,000 after purchasing an additional 222,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902,556 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $141,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,680 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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