Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the technology company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.82.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of -249.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,808,425.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 204,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,144,667.54. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $188,626.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,323.80. This trade represents a 44.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 702,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,171 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 215,593 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 41,896 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 217,200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 144,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,058,714 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,719 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 96,825 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 55,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:

Positive Sentiment: HPE reported fiscal Q2 EPS of $0.79 and revenue of $10.68 billion, both well above Wall Street expectations, showing stronger-than-expected demand across the business.

HPE reported fiscal Q2 EPS of $0.79 and revenue of $10.68 billion, both well above Wall Street expectations, showing stronger-than-expected demand across the business. Positive Sentiment: The company said revenue grew 40% year over year, while networking revenue jumped 148%, highlighting broad-based strength in AI-related and enterprise infrastructure spending.

The company said revenue grew 40% year over year, while networking revenue jumped 148%, highlighting broad-based strength in AI-related and enterprise infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: HPE raised its fiscal 2026 guidance and pulled forward its long-term financial targets by two years, signaling management sees the AI server and networking boom continuing. Reuters: HPE expects to achieve 2028 financial targets this year after record quarter on AI boom

HPE raised its fiscal 2026 guidance and pulled forward its long-term financial targets by two years, signaling management sees the AI server and networking boom continuing. Positive Sentiment: HPE also introduced a new NVIDIA Vera CPU-based server for agentic AI workloads, reinforcing its positioning in the fast-growing AI infrastructure market. BusinessWire: HPE Introduces CPU Server with NVIDIA Vera CPU, Purpose-built for Agentic AI

HPE also introduced a new NVIDIA Vera CPU-based server for agentic AI workloads, reinforcing its positioning in the fast-growing AI infrastructure market. Neutral Sentiment: HPE announced a quarterly dividend of $0.1425 per share, payable July 15 to shareholders of record on June 16, which may support income-focused investors but is not the main driver of the move.

HPE announced a quarterly dividend of $0.1425 per share, payable July 15 to shareholders of record on June 16, which may support income-focused investors but is not the main driver of the move. Negative Sentiment: After the earnings-driven surge, some of the stock’s AI enthusiasm may already be reflected in the share price, which could create valuation risk if growth or margins cool from here.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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