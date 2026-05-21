Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the technology company's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.27% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Get HPE alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business's 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $34.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,808,425.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 204,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,144,667.54. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 34,001 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $852,745.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,001 shares in the company, valued at $426,385.08. The trade was a 66.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 702,402 shares of company stock worth $18,440,171 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 215,593 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 41,896 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 217,200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 144,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,058,714 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 96,825 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 55,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hewlett Packard Enterprise, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hewlett Packard Enterprise wasn't on the list.

While Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here